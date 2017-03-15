Parents were warned about a possible norovirus outbreak at Dublin Elementary School. Kris Sanchez reports.

A reported norovirus outbreak at Dublin Elementary School has raised the alarm for parents and county health officials, the East Bay Times reported.

At least one child from the elementary school has been diagnosed with the illness and dozens more on Tuesday reportedly stayed home from school after experiencing symptoms, a Dublin Unified School District spokesperon told the newspaper.

The school district has been in contact with the Alameda County Public Health Department in hopes of halting a potential spread. Custodians over the weekend spent an estimated 150 hours thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the campus, according to the newspaper.

Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, pain, low fever, headache and muscle aches.

Any child exhibiting those symptoms is instructed to seek medical attention and completely recover for at least two days before returning to the classroom.