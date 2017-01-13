A frequent SoulCycle rider in Larkspur has died after catching meningitis, according to public health officials. Pete Suratos reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A frequent SoulCycle rider in Larkspur has died after catching bacterial meningitis, according to public health officials.

Marin County health officials on Tuesday were notified about the death, but officials are not commenting specifically on the case.

Fitness gurus who regularly take classes at SoulCycle, which is a trendy cycling studio, are being told not to panic. The likelihood of someone catching meningitis is very low, unless a person spends a significant amount of time around the infected individual, according to Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis.

"Close contact is usually defined as several hours of very close contact," Willis said. "That's one of the reasons why we often see just one case without seeing subsequent transmission."

Meningitis, which is an infection of the lining of the brain, presents a range of symptoms including stiff neck, fever, chills, nausea and more. Marin County health officials notified more that 200 people to see a doctor if they experience those symptoms, but no other meningitis cases in the area have been reported as of Friday.

The SoulCycle in Larkspur, which has not commented on the case, has disinfected the studio.