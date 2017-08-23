“The Original 1762” is roast beef, cheddar and horseradish sauce sold at Earl of Sandwich. (Photo Courtesy of Earl of Sandwich Facebook)

Earl of Sandwich, a restaurant founded by a direct descendant of the 4th Earl himself, is opening in downtown San Jose.

The cult favorite made it official after hanging up signs on the One South Market residential tower. This will be the sandwich company’s first Northern California shop.

The sandwich company can be traced back three centuries according to their website claiming, “We invented the sandwich and have been eating sandwiches since 1762.”

The restaurant is expected to move into a space on Santa Clara Street next to The Proper Cup coffeehouse on the ground floor.

Earl of Sandwhich was founded in 2004 at the Walt Disney World Resort outside Orlando, Florida. Since then, the chain has expanded to locations in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, Las Vegas, Disneyland Paris, Miami, Newark, Detroit and more.