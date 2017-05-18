An elderly couple was found dead of gunshot wounds in their Novato home. (May 17, 2017)

An elderly couple discovered with fatal gunshot wounds in a Novato home on Wednesday died in an apparent murder-suicide, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a residence on the 600 block of Bugia Lane around 8:30 a.m. after family members called 911. The bodies were found in a room in the house and a deputy confirmed that Michael Puig De Vall, 84, and Anita Puig De Vall, 79, had been shot dead.

There is no evidence that other people were involved in the married couple's death, according to the sheriff's office.







