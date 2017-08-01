Parents and students stepped up to keep Novato High School's varsity football season alive. (Aug. 1, 2017)

Thanks to increased interest in the program, varsity football is back in play at Novato High School.

The move comes after the team previously asked for permission to abort the season because less than 10 students showed interest in suiting up for the upcoming fall season.

Novato High was a football powerhouse 10 years ago when it played Oceanside for the state championship. But this summer's turn out for preseason practice was so low administrators decided they could not field a team.

Players interviewed Tuesday said they never got a fair shot from the assistant principal.

"He gave us a chance and then he totally blew us off out of nowhere," said Eathan Portillo, a junior at Novato High. "I mean it's just not fair."

In Petaluma, former Novato High football player Scott Dennison has started printing T-shirts to help save the season. Parents also started calling the school.

Parents and players started using social media and called local reporters to spread the news of a possible lost season.

On Tuesday afternoon, Assistant Principal Greg Fister was on campus and told reporters the school's decision to withdraw from league play will be reversed.

"We've had excellent parent support the last couple of days," Fister said. "Our goal is to have 20 to 25 juniors and seniors that are ready to play football on Monday for the Hornets."

The school has called for a meeting of student athletes and parents for 6 p.m. Wednesday on campus. The players and their parents are hoping for a convincing turnout.