A 12-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for making a threat against students and staff at a Novato middle school, according to police.

The threat, which was reported at Sinaloa Middle School in the North Bay city, has resulted in the boy's suspension, police said.

Investigators traveled to the student's home after learning that he was behind the threat, according to police. A search of the student's home revealed "several" replica firearms.

Police said they "thoroughly investigated" the threat and believe "there is no further danger to the students or staff."

Officers will conduct additional patrols around the school on Wednesday to make sure the community feels safe, police said.