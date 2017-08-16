Novato Police Search for Suspects for Tampering With Gas Station ATM - NBC Bay Area
Novato Police Search for Suspects for Tampering With Gas Station ATM

Novato police are looking for three men suspected of installing a suspicious device on an ATM inside a gas station. Surveillance video captured the suspects entering the 76 station on Ignacio Boulevard near Highway 101. Two of the men distracted the store clerk while the third suspect installed the device. The clerk discovered the item after the suspects left. Police did not say what the device does. Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact Novato police.

