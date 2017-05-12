$19.99 For a Months' Worth of Tickets to Watch the Oakland A's | NBC Bay Area
$19.99 For a Months' Worth of Tickets to Watch the Oakland A's

By Brendan Weber

    Getty Images
    File image of the Oakland Coliseum

    In exchange for just one Andrew Jackson bill each month, fans of the Oakland Athletics can watch every home game between June and September from the comfort of the Coliseum. 

    That's right. A special ballpark pass now grants fans guaranteed standing-room-only tickets for every home game at a cost of just $19.99 per month, according to the team. When a home game isn't sold out — an unfortunate all-to-common reality for the organization — fans with the new ballpark pass will receive a seat at random.

    Receiving a seat shouldn't be too hard to come by for those who take advantage of the deal because sell-outs are rare at the Coliseum. The A's have the second-lowest average turnout (16,159) in the majors, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and third deck seats previously reopened after being hidden under tarps for several years have remained lonely.

    The promotion seeks to change those dreary attendance statistics. Cracking the numbers, if a fan was to buy a ballpark pass for June, they would essentially pay only $1.33 every time they came to the yard for a home contest.

    Fans simply need to download the MLB.com Ballpark app to sign up for the pass and get access to their tickets, according to the team. Just before each game, participants will be assigned a specific seat.

