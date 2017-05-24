Oakland Boy, 9, Shot While Walking Dog on His Birthday | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Foul Play Suspected in Missing SF Man
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Oakland Boy, 9, Shot While Walking Dog on His Birthday

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    A 9-year-old boy was shot while walking his dog Sunday near this intersection in Oakland. (May 24, 2017)

    A 9-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in Oakland while out walking his dog with his family.

    The shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Fruitvale Avenue at 10:56 p.m., according to police. Isai Catalan was transported to a hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and torso.

    It was his birthday, according to a fundraiser page set up at https://www.gofundme.com/isai-caitan to help cover the cost of the boy's medical expenses. The campaign had exceeded its $5,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

    Isai was listed in stable condition at UCSF Benioff Oakland Children's Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Oakland F.C. Leopards -- a youth soccer team Isai was a part of.

    Police said he was not the intended target of the shooting, and that a suspect remains at large.

    Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault investigators at (510) 238-3426.

    Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices