Oakland Boy, 9, Shot While Walking Dog on His Birthday

A 9-year-old boy was shot while walking his dog Sunday near this intersection in Oakland. (May 24, 2017)

A 9-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in Oakland while out walking his dog with his family.

The shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Fruitvale Avenue at 10:56 p.m., according to police. Isai Catalan was transported to a hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and torso.

It was his birthday, according to a fundraiser page set up at https://www.gofundme.com/isai-caitan to help cover the cost of the boy's medical expenses. The campaign had exceeded its $5,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

Isai was listed in stable condition at UCSF Benioff Oakland Children's Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Oakland F.C. Leopards -- a youth soccer team Isai was a part of.

Police said he was not the intended target of the shooting, and that a suspect remains at large.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault investigators at (510) 238-3426.