Person Leaps from Window to Escape Oakland Apartment Blaze

Firefighters in Oakland on Sunday battled a two-alarm apartment blaze that forced at least one man to jump from his second story residence, according to fire officials.

The fire, which ignited at an apartment building located at 3814 39h Ave. around 3:45 a.m., forced several other residents to evacuate using the complex's stairwells, according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowron.

The man who jumped from his bedroom window to escape the flames was not injured, Bowron said. No one else was injured except a female victim who was transported to a hospital after complaining about chest pain.

A total of 10 adults and two children were displaced, Bowron said.

Four units of the three-story complex sustained varying levels of damage, according to Bowron.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.