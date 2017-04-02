Person Leaps from Window to Escape Oakland Apartment Blaze | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Person Leaps from Window to Escape Oakland Apartment Blaze

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Oakland. (April 2, 2017)

    Firefighters in Oakland on Sunday battled a two-alarm apartment blaze that forced at least one man to jump from his second story residence, according to fire officials.

    The fire, which ignited at an apartment building located at 3814 39h Ave. around 3:45 a.m., forced several other residents to evacuate using the complex's stairwells, according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowron.

    The man who jumped from his bedroom window to escape the flames was not injured, Bowron said. No one else was injured except a female victim who was transported to a hospital after complaining about chest pain.

    A total of 10 adults and two children were displaced, Bowron said.

    Four units of the three-story complex sustained varying levels of damage, according to Bowron.

    The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices