Blaze Rips Through Under-Construction Home in Oakland

A fire engulfed an under-construction home in Oakland late Monday, according to fire officials.

The blaze ignited around 10 p.m. along the 2100 block of 57th Avenue, fire officials said.

The two-story home, which was surrounded by scaffolding, was supposed to be vacant, but neighbors told fire crews that people may have been living inside the structure at the time of the fire, officials said.

Two neighboring homes appeared to escape any damage.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time, according to fire officials. An investigation is underway.