Oakland city leaders were feeling the sting and feeling slighted Monday after the NFL owners approved the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas.

Local politicians said they had been working hard on keeping the Raiders in Oakland and wasted no time criticizing the decision, as well as the team itself. They said owner Mark Davis appeared to have made up his mind about the move long ago.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, visibly angry, spoke just minutes after the NFL vote, saying Davis did not give her city a chance.

"The Raiders ceased all communications with the city of Oakland," she said. "He is always polite to me, never rude or disrespectful, but I do think the manly thing for him to do is to admit we had a viable plan and that he made a choice."

As the Oakland A's flag was cheered at the annual raising on the roof of City Hall, city leaders made it clear they're ticked at the Silver and Black.

"I don't want them now; they can go down to Santa Clara and play," City Council President Larry Reid said about the Raiders. "They don't want us. We busted our tails. They didn't engage with the city of Oakland."

As for the A's, who will soon have Oakland to themselves, team president Dave Kaval said his team shouldn’t be seen as the scapegoat some are painting them out to be.

"We're definitely not happy to see them go," Kaval said. "I mean, it's a very sad moment. We think the fans in the East Bay and Bay Area are tremendous. The A's are a key part of that, and the Raiders have a part of that history as well."

Davis has said if any Raiders season ticketholder wants a refund, he will grant it.