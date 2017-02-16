The Ghost Ship warehouse caught fire during a party in December, killing 36 people.

Oakland police have been ordered to report any unpermitted living spaces in warehouses or illegal parties, effective immediately, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The order was issued Thursday by Acting Police Chief David Downing, the department said.

For now, officers are required to send an e-mail to command staff reporting a violation, department spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said.

In the future, the department is going to add a news section to its police report forms that will allow officers to check code violations and specify which other city departments need to be informed, Watson said.

In December, 36 people died in a massive fire during a party at a warehouse in the Fruitvale district, where several artists resided.