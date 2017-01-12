Oakland city leaders call for an independent investigation and pledged immediate action regarding other buildings throughout the city that are similar to the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse.

Oakland’s mayor issued new rules in Oakland on Wednesday geared to prevent tragedies like the Ghost Ship warehouse fire where 36 people died from a fire during a dance party on Dec. 2.

Mayor Libby schaaf issued an executive order outlining new inspection protocols for warehouses and industrial buildings. Five tasks are outlined for inspectors to ensure that the inspections are thorough.

Schaaf is also asking for re-inspections of property every 60 days.

The mayor says buildings in Oakland should be safe places to live but she also wants to avoid displacing vulnerable communities many of which have been using these warehouses as their homes.