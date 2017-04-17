Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Reelection Bid

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf isn't planning on going anywhere.

The East Bay politician on Monday announced her intent to run for a second term in office.

"With Donald Trump in the White House, it is more important than ever that we double down on the things we believe in," Schaaf said in a statement. "As your mayor, that means making sure that government serves the needs of all people equitably, and that we continue to protect our residents and lift up diversity in all its forms. While we continue to fight for our values it must be our business to make our city work. That means filling potholes, reducing crime, educating our youth and improving the delivery of basic services."

Schaaf also announced that she remains committed to tackling high housing costs and displacement.

Since winning the seat in 2014 and taking office in 2015, Schaaf has been tasked with handling a number of high-profile issues, including the police department's sex abuse scandal, the devastating warehouse fire and the relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas.