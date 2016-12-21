 Oakland Museum Thinks 'Out of the Box' with Sneaker Exhibit | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

Oakland Museum Thinks 'Out of the Box' with Sneaker Exhibit

By Raquel Maria Dillon

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016

Sneakerheads rejoice. There's an exhibit at the Oakland Museum of California that will knock the pristine, collectible kicks right off your feet. "Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture" traces how sneakers went from functional athletic wear to fashion statement, from expensive collector's items to a new canvas for artists to make a statement. The collection features everything from couture designs to shoes that helped make history. The touring exhibit opens Thursday, December 22 and runs through April 2, 2017. It was curated by the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto.

Connect With Us
AdChoices