An Oakland police officer was injured in a crash Friday morning on Broadway and Pleasant Valley avenues in Oakland. Rick Boone reports.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

An Oakland police officer was injured in a crash Friday morning on Broadway and Pleasant Valley avenues in Oakland.

The Oakland Police Department has launched an investigation.

Video Video Shows Dirt Bikers Beating Man on Hwy 101 in SF

Chopper footage shows the back of the officer's patrol car smashed in.

Stay tuned for more details.