Raiders Return to Postseason, Hope to Keep Dream Season Alive | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flash Flood Watch Saturday PM - Sunday PM
NBC_OTS_BAY1

Oakland Raiders

COVERING ALL THINGS SILVER AND BLACK

Raiders Return to Postseason, Hope to Keep Dream Season Alive

By Brendan Weber

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    (L-R) Connor Cook and Brock Osweiler

    The "Silver and Black" is back.

    The Oakland Raiders will play in their first playoff game since 2002 when they visit the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon.

    Kickoff for the AFC Wild-Card matchup is slated for 1:35 PST.

    The Raiders bested the Texans earlier this season in Mexico City, but Oakland will be without the services of quarterback Derek Carr. Rookie Connor Cook will get the start under center against the No. 1-ranked defense in the league.

    Once the game begins, stay with NBC Bay Area for the latest updates.

    Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices