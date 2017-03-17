Hundreds of parents in Oakley are up in arms after being told by school officials to stay home for their children's graduations this year. Thom Jensen reports.

District officials said middle schools have decided to hold graduation ceremonies during the school day in an assembly that will be live-streamed online. The move would save the district money and avoid the headaches of setting up and breaking down the event.

"I'll jump the fence," parent Barbara Harman said of the measures she is willing to take to watch her daughter graduate. "I'm going to be there."

Students and parents also said they think it's worth the time and money to have a public graduation.

"One day after school isn't asking for too much," parent Janice Martin said.

Meanwhile, students are disappointed they will not be able to share a monumental moment in their lives with their loved ones.

"I feel like I'm missing out on something," graduating student Amanda Martin said.