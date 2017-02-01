An off-duty Alameda police officer shot a burglar suspected of breaking into his home while he slept on Wednesday, according to police.
Police say the alleged man climbed through a window to enter the house on the 2000 block of Buena Vista Avenue. The suspect’s gunshot wounds are considered life-threatening and he has been taken to a hospital, according to police.
Police have asked people who live in the neighborhood to shelter in place and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago