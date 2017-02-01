Off-Duty Alameda Police Officer Shoots, Wounds Alleged Burglar | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Senate Confirms Tillerson as Sec. of State
NBC_OTS_BAY1
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Off-Duty Alameda Police Officer Shoots, Wounds Alleged Burglar

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    The scene outside an Alameda police officer's home where he, while off duty, shot a suspect accused of breaking in. (Feb. 1, 2017)

    An off-duty Alameda police officer shot a burglar suspected of breaking into his home while he slept on Wednesday, according to police.

    Police say the alleged man climbed through a window to enter the house on the 2000 block of Buena Vista Avenue. The suspect’s gunshot wounds are considered life-threatening and he has been taken to a hospital, according to police.

    Police have asked people who live in the neighborhood to shelter in place and asked drivers to avoid the area.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices