The scene outside an Alameda police officer's home where he, while off duty, shot a suspect accused of breaking in. (Feb. 1, 2017)

An off-duty Alameda police officer shot a burglar suspected of breaking into his home while he slept on Wednesday, according to police.

Police say the alleged man climbed through a window to enter the house on the 2000 block of Buena Vista Avenue. The suspect’s gunshot wounds are considered life-threatening and he has been taken to a hospital, according to police.

Police have asked people who live in the neighborhood to shelter in place and asked drivers to avoid the area.

