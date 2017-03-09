Officer Injured in Two-Car Accident in Sunnyvale

Police investigate an accident in Sunnyvale that injured a public safety officer. (March 9, 2017)

A public safety officer suffered injuries not considered life-threatening in a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Sunnyvale, public safety officials said.

Public safety officials are asking people to avoid El Camino Real and South Mathilda Avenue until about 6 p.m. so they can investigate the collision and reopen the roads.

At about 3:50 p.m., public safety officials received a report of the collision, Capt. Shawn Ahearn said.

Only the officer was injured, and the officer was taken to a hospital, according to public safety officials.

Eastbound El Camino Real is closed at South Mathilda Avenue and northbound South Mathilda Avenue is closed at El Camino Real.