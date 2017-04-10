An officer involved shooting occurred this morning in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Decoto Road in Fremont, according to police. Damian Trujillo reports.

One Killed After Officer-Involved Shooting in Fremont: Police

One person died in an officer involved shooting late Sunday night in Fremont, according to Fremont police.

According to Fremont police Sgt. Ricardo Cortes, the incident began at 11:37 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store located at 35015 Fremont Blvd.

At the location, an East Bay Regional Parks police officer was with a vehicle carrying several occupants.

According to Cortes, Fremont police received a call from the East Bay Regional Parks police dispatch center requesting assistance at the scene because a firearm was involved.

When Fremont police officers arrived, they saw one suspect leave the scene. The suspect was located across the street in an alleyway behind the Walgreens store located at 3860 Decoto Road, Cortes said.

According to Cortes, officers shot the male suspect in the alley and the suspect died.

No one else was injured in this incident, Cortes said.

Police are currently on the scene and the incident is under investigation.