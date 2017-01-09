An officer-involved shooting has shut down the northbound US Highway 101 to the Interstate Highway 880 interchange in San Jose.

The shooting involving a San Jose officer happened just before midnight on Sunday.

No word on what lead up the shooting, the condition of the suspect, or if an officer was hurt. An ambulance shows someone being wheeled on a gurney and driven away.

Police have not said when the interchange will be reopened.

A CHP Sgt. Daniel Hillsaid the San Jose police department will be handling the investigation.