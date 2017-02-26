Officials to Stop Oroville Dam Outflow to Clear Debris

Riverbend Park and the Oroville Dam's spillways are seen in Oroville, California on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Almost 200,000 people were under evacuation orders in Northern California Monday after a threat of catastrophic failure at the United States' tallest dam. Officials said the threat had subsided for the moment as water levels at the Oroville Dam, 75 miles north of Sacramento, have eased. But people were still being told to stay out of the area. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

California water authorities will cut the outflow from Oroville Dam to allow workers to remove debris piled at the base of its main spillway.

The Department of Water Resources said Sunday it will start gradually reducing outflows from the dam in Northern California starting Monday morning and completely stop them by the afternoon.

It says it will stop the outflow from the nation's tallest dam for several days to allow workers to clear debris and silt from a pool at the bottom of the spillway. Removing the debris will protect a shuttered underground hydroelectric plant and allow it to resume operations.

The department says the reservoir's water level has been reduced by 60 feet since Feb. 12, when nearly 200,000 people were evacuated for fear an emergency spillway could fail.