Battalion Chief John Whiting (right) shakes hands with Petelo Finau (left) after the 18-year-old rescued his younger brother from a house fire near Hayward. (May 26, 2017)

An 18-year-old's quick-thinking helped save his younger brother from a house fire that erupted near Hayward Friday night, according to fire officials.

Without a way to escape the flames, Peter Finau jumped from his second story room to some grass below, managed to climb to another second story room and find his 13-year-old brother among the heavy smoke puffing from the house, according to fire officials. Finau plucked his brother from danger and the two escaped to safety thanks to a neighbor who rushed to the scene with a ladder in hand.



The 13-year-old boy was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.



The blaze, which ignited before 8:45 p.m. at the corner Cherry Way and Haviland Avenue, is under investigation, fire officials said.

Finau is set to join the U.S. Navy in less than two weeks, according to fire officials.

