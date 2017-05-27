Brotherly Love: 18-Year-Old Jumps From Second-Story Room, Saves Younger Brother From Fire Near Hayward | NBC Bay Area
Brotherly Love: 18-Year-Old Jumps From Second-Story Room, Saves Younger Brother From Fire Near Hayward

By Brendan Weber

    Alameda County Fire Department
    Battalion Chief John Whiting (right) shakes hands with Petelo Finau (left) after the 18-year-old rescued his younger brother from a house fire near Hayward. (May 26, 2017)

    An 18-year-old's quick-thinking helped save his younger brother from a house fire that erupted near Hayward Friday night, according to fire officials.

    Without a way to escape the flames, Peter Finau jumped from his second story room to some grass below, managed to climb to another second story room and find his 13-year-old brother among the heavy smoke puffing from the house, according to fire officials. Finau plucked his brother from danger and the two escaped to safety thanks to a neighbor who rushed to the scene with a ladder in hand.

    The 13-year-old boy was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

    The blaze, which ignited before 8:45 p.m. at the corner Cherry Way and Haviland Avenue, is under investigation, fire officials said.

    Finau is set to join the U.S. Navy in less than two weeks, according to fire officials.

    Published 2 hours ago
