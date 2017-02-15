On His Way Out, Rathman Praises New Leadership

Former 49ers running backs coach Tom Rathman (center) says he believes Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch can succeed. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Tom Rathman is leaving the 49ers, but he’s saying good things about the team’s future.

Rathman, the former standout fullback and longtime running backs coach for the Niners, has decided not to stay on the staff of new head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan tried to find another job for him, but Rathman said in an interview on KNBR Tuesday that he’ll try to find another running backs coaching job elsewhere.

But even though it didn’t work out for him to stay in San Francisco, Rathman believes the team may finally have found a long-term solution in the combination of Shanahan and new general manager John Lynch.

After all the coaching changes of the past three years, Rathman said this change feels right.

“I do believe they have it right now, to be honest with you,” Rathman said. “With Kyle going in there and John Lynch, I mean, two great football knowledge guys. You talk about John Lynch, he played the game the way the game was supposed to be played. So the demeanor (is) there, the style of coaching when Kyle was there. He’s a very dynamic young coach coming up and I think they’ll do well.”

Rathman also said the running backs will be in good hands with Bobby Turner, the veteran NFL assistant who now will be in charge of the group.

“Turner is a damn good coach,” said Rathman.

Shanahan earlier this week said that he’s worked well with Turner in Atlanta and has faith in him.

“I made a commitment to Bobby if I became a head coach I’d take him wherever I was,” Shanahan told reporters.