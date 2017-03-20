One Arrested After 'Reckless' Sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP

One person was arrested Sunday evening in connection with a weekend sideshow on the Bay Bridge. Pete Suratos reports.

One person was arrested Sunday evening in connection with a dangerous sideshow on the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A police aircraft around 6 p.m. spotted roughly 30 all-terrain vehicles, dirtbikes and motorcycles "riding recklessly" along eastbound Interstate 80, according to the CHP. Police added that the riders were "acting aggressively toward other motorists."

Oakland CHP officers waited for the riders to leave the bridge before attempting to stop them, but the riders decided to make an escape attempt.

The police aircraft followed the pack of riders until a smaller group stopped near 103rd Avenue and Royal Ann Street in Oakland, according to the CHP. That's when officers arrived and detained some of the riders.

Officers were able to impound two dirt bikes and two ATVs as well as arrest 27-year-old Darisha Moran of San Leandro, according to police. Moran was charged with evading police and participating in a sideshow.

The other riders who were detained in Sunday's sideshow could also face charges after an investigation is completed.

Sunday's sideshow wasn't the first time police and motorists have been forced to dodge dangerous drivers on the Bay Bridge. Back in July, three sports cars brought traffic to a standstill while they spun donuts on the western span of the bridge.