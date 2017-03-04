One Arrested in Stabbing Death of Vallejo Man

Police in Vallejo have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man last month.

On Friday, police arrested Robert Welton, 37, of Vallejo, in connection with the murder of Michael Knight, 44, also of Vallejo.

On Feb. 25 at 10:15 a.m., the Vallejo Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of Western Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived at the scene.

Knight, who was suffering from a stab wound, was then transported to a different hospital due to his injuries, but died the next day.

Investigators were able to determine Welton was responsible for the stabbing, and he was taken into custody without incident Friday, police said. He was located while driving a vehicle in the 100 block of Kristina Court.