South San Francisco police officers on Wednesday morning shot and killed a man who they say was allegedly armed with a shotgun. Pete Suratos reports.

One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in South San Francisco

South San Francisco police officers early Wednesday shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a shotgun.

A resident on the 3700 block of Cork Place called police around 11:50 p.m., reporting a disturbance involving a gun.

Responding officers encountered a man who was standing on the street, and disobeyed repeated orders to drop his weapon, according to police.

Shots were fired, police said, and the man was killed. It's under investigation if the man pointed his gun at officers or fired shots beforehand.

One officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are not searching for any outstanding suspects and the neighborhood has been deemed safe. Officers are expected to be in the area for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

The South San Francisco Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office are jointly investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Further details were not immediately available.

People with more information are asked to call police at 650-877-8900 or the anonymous tip line at 650-952-2244.