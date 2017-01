One person is dead after a drive-by shooting Monday night in Hayward, according to a tweet by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Princeton Street near Smalley Avenue in Hayward, where they found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, sheriff's officials said in a tweet around 8:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were avaialble.