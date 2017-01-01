One Injured, One Arrested in Flare Gun Shooting in Sausalito

A man was arrested Sunday in Sausalito on suspicion of shooting another man with a flare gun, police said.

Brian Hagan, 50, of Sausalito was arrested and taken to the county jail on suspicion of assaulting someone with a deadly weapon.

Police were sent at 2:46 p.m. to the 1900 block of Bridgeway on a report of a fight at a laundromat.

When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding from his chest. The victim told officers he was in a fight with Hagan and that Hagan shot him with a flare gun, police said.

The victim told police the two were in a fight because of a disagreement they had earlier in the day.

Police said Hagan left the laundromat before officers arrived, and officers found him nearby at a marina.

Officers said after an investigation that Hagan intentionally shot the victim, and officers arrested him.

Hagan's bail is set at $50,000.

The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the fight and shooting or who saw it to call police at (415) 289-4170.