One Injured, One Arrested in Flare Gun Shooting in Sausalito

A man was arrested Sunday in Sausalito on suspicion of shooting another man with a flare gun, police said.
Brian Hagan, 50, of Sausalito was arrested and taken to the county jail on suspicion of assaulting someone with a deadly weapon.
Police were sent at 2:46 p.m. to the 1900 block of Bridgeway on a report of a fight at a laundromat.
When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding from his chest. The victim told officers he was in a fight with Hagan and that Hagan shot him with a flare gun, police said.
The victim told police the two were in a fight because of a disagreement they had earlier in the day.
Police said Hagan left the laundromat before officers arrived, and officers found him nearby at a marina.
Officers said after an investigation that Hagan intentionally shot the victim, and officers arrested him.
Hagan's bail is set at $50,000.
The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the fight and shooting or who saw it to call police at (415) 289-4170.