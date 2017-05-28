One Dead After Police Shooting in Downtown San Jose

An adult male is dead following a police shooting in downtown San Jose early Sunday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the report of a disturbance in an apartment along the 100 block of E. St. John Street around 12:35 a.m. when they came in contact with the man, according to police. At least one officer opened fire.

It is unclear at this time why the officer fired at the suspect, but police are expected to provide further details later Sunday.



The man was transported to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead, police said. No officers were hurt.

The officer who opened fire has been placed on routine administrative leave, according to police.

A joint investigation being conducted by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit is ongoing, according to police.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mike Montonye or Detective Jason Tanner of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.