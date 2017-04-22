One Man Killed, Two Hurt in Shooting at San Jose Motel 6

San Jose police officers descended on a Motel 6 on The Alameda after a shooting left one man dead and two injured. (April 22, 2017)

One man was killed and two were injured in a shooting in a San Jose Motel 6 room early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of The Alameda around 3:25 a.m. on reports of shots fired. They found three men with at least one gunshot wound each. One man was declared dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening wounds, according to police.

The Motel 6 was not evacuated following the shooting, but people are choosing to leave, Lt. Mike King said. Officers are escorting these people out of the area so as not to disturb the crime scene.

The Alameda in front of the motel will be closed for a few hours during the investigation, forcing VTA to reroute eastbound and westbound 22 and 522, and northbound and southbound 63, officials say.

San Jose police investigators are looking into a possible motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting. No suspect information has been provided.

As part of the investigation, police will be looking for surveillance cameras and combing through footage.

The victim will be identified by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office, but his name will not be released until his family has been notified of his death, police said.

People with information about the shooting are asked to call the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

