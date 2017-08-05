A car on Saturday rammed into bicyclists in Portola Valley, injuring three people.
Officials with the San Mateo County Fire Department said that mass casualties were reported around 10:52 a.m. Firefighters were informed that a car had collided with bicyclists at Portola and Farm roads.
It appears that the driver was turning into a parking lot, but instead crashed into the bicyclists.
One of the victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two others sustained minor injuries, officials said.
Further details were not immediately available.
