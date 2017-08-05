The site of a crash involving a car and bicyclists.

A car on Saturday rammed into bicyclists in Portola Valley, injuring three people.

Officials with the San Mateo County Fire Department said that mass casualties were reported around 10:52 a.m. Firefighters were informed that a car had collided with bicyclists at Portola and Farm roads.

It appears that the driver was turning into a parking lot, but instead crashed into the bicyclists.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two others sustained minor injuries, officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.

