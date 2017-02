A victim suffered one stab wound late Monday night in the 1100 block of Phyllis Avenue in Mountain View. (Feb. 28, 2017)

One person was transported to a hospital and another was detained after a stabbing in Mountain View Monday night, police said.

The stabbing happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Phyllis Avenue.

The victim, who suffered at least gun stab wound, was taken to a nearby hospital. At least one suspect was detained and questioned by police.

Police blocked off Phyllis Avenue between Pamela and Hans for several hours to investigate the scene.