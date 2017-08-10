File image.

A two-year-long sting operation has netted scores of drugs, weapons and arrests of suspects who allegedly brought contraband to a non-descript Bay Area warehouse run by undercover agents, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

More than 100 suspects have been ensnared in “Operation Cold Day.” Many are from Alameda, San Mateo and San Francisco counties. Authorities were still making arrests Thursday.

Many of the alleged thieves were involved in burglary and auto theft rings in San Francisco and Oakland, sources say. The operation involved law enforcement from San Mateo County, Daly City and San Francisco as well as federal ATF agents.

No other information was immediately available.

Authorities were scheduled to release further details at a Thursday afternoon press conference.