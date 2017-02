Swipe through 360 photos and videos of the massive debris flow that slammed into a hillside home in Orinda.

#360photo of mudslide that slammed into a home in Orinda on Wednesday @nbcbayarea #theta360 - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA

The slide happened Wednesday night. At around noon on Friday, trickles of water still streamed down the hillside, in between rocks and into pools of silt.

The mud crashed into a back room and shoved a hottub across the back patio. Engineers took photos of the damage and neighbors wandered by to peek.

Here's another view of the damage.