Osemele Helped Raiders Adopt a New Attitude in 2016

When the Raiders signed guard Kelechi Osemele this past offseason, they were looking for something special.

They wanted not just a fine-blocking lineman, but a presence that would have a positive impact on the entire team. That’s exactly what they received.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie says Osemele was a key in Oakland’s surge to a 12-4 season and a playoff berth for the first time since 2002. Osemele’s addition at left guard had an impact on both performance and the Raiders’ personality on the field.

“I think Kelechi solidified our offensive line, from the standpoint of what we wanted from our run game, from a physicality standpoint, what we had always talked about from Day 1,” McKenzie told the media. “He added to that and put some teeth into the whole offensive mentality. I felt like that was an impact. I was happy to see him get his first Pro Bowl. That was good to see.”

With Osemele, the Raiders turned into a much better running team in 2016, finishing sixth in the league. The analytic website Pro Football Focus judged the Raiders as having one of the most consistent offensive lines in 2016 and noted that Osemele “was a monster” in the middle of the line.

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Osemele can be a dominant and relentless run blocker. He goes hard on every single snap.

“You watch K.O. and he’s the guy that plays to the whistle and gets in the last shove,” said Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis. “You don’t really like him too much unless he’s on your team.”

And, he’ll be on the Raiders for a while. He has four years remaining on a deal that could pay him as much as $58 million.

Said Oakland defensive end Denico Autry: “He’s just a rough, nasty, physical guy.”