Mountain View firefighters are going beyond their regular call of duty to help local families.

The Mountain View Firefighters Random Acts organization is hosting its second annual Fire Drill 5K and 10K run Saturday, Feb. 25, at Shoreline Park in Mountain View. All the proceeds will assist the organization in helping seniors and families who need assistance beyond traditional fire emergency services.

"When we run 911 calls we have a window into the lives of the community that no one else really gets to see," said Jenna Graham, a captain at the Mountain View Fire Department.

Over 250 are registered to race Saturday, approximately 70 more than last year. On-site registration is available. Firefighters expect to raise over $32,000 for the organization.

Majority of the money raised from the run goes directly to serve the needs of the community. In the past year alone, the organization was able to give gift certificates to families whose homes had burned, provide hotel rooms as temporary shelter, and purchase a wheel chair for someone in need.

Twenty-year fireman Mike Quan said one of the most memorable gifts was given to a family with a child diagnosed with a chronic illness. The parents frequently called the fire department to administer CPR on their child because they lacked proper instruction.

"They weren't getting the coaching and guidance they needed from the health insurance company," Quan said. So, Random Acts purchased CPR classes for the family.

Random Acts was created in 1999 after a Mountain View fireman entered a family’s home and noticed a girl’s tooth had been knocked out. He searched for milk in which to bathe the tooth, a classic preservation technique, but was unable to find any food in the house.

"It's undeniable that driving around on for truck is awesome, but there are days when you're cutting someone out of the car or see any medical emergency and you recognize people have needs far beyond what your agency can do for them," Graham said.

The 5K race will begin at 9:15 a.m. followed by the 10K race at 9:15 a.m., and the Kids Mile Fun Run will start at 10:15 a.m. The Run will be located in Lot E, behind the designated kite-flying area near the entrance of the park.

Entry is $40 for adults over 18 years old, $30 for youth under 17, and $12 for kids ages 6-12 who participate in the fun run. A T-shirt and post-run refreshments are included in the fee.

More details and registration can be found on the organization’s website.