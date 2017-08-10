This year's Outside Lands Festival will be headlined by the Gorillaz, Metallica and The Who.

OSL runs Aug. 11 to 13 and if you can't make it to Golden Gate Park, you can stream the festival for free online on your phone - just download the go90 app on your iOS, Android or at go90.com



Here's a look at what to expect and other acts to catch at the music festival:

Friday

The first day of the festival holds much excitement. Attendees will be able to see performances by the Gorillaz and Fleet Foxes. Both bands have been on a hiatus over the past several years and it is only recently that each has released new music.

Fans have been left hanging since 2010 after the Gorillaz’s, “Plastic Beach,” but the English group has finally dropped 26 new songs on the deluxe album, “Humanz.” Known for the hyper realistic caricatures of the band, their Outside Lands performance will be a visual feast.

Fleet Foxes’ new album, “Crack-Up,” will be available on the 16th of this month. The group has teased several songs on YouTube with music videos and even an album trailer. Since their 2011 release, “Helplessness Blues,” the band has undergone some changes. With member Josh Tillman taking off to focus on his own solo career as Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes has regrouped and seems to be coming out of the gate strong.

Some other anticipated artists appearing on Friday include A Tribe Called Quest, Alt-J, and Tove Lo.

Saturday

The modern music headliners of Friday will be replaced by Metallica and Queens of the Stone Age. Both of these rock groups have been around for more than a decade, gathering a diverse fan base. It can be anticipated that each will perform classic hits as well as songs from their new releases. Metallica dropped their most recent album “Hardwired…To Self Destruct” last November. It has also been reported by NME that Queens of the Stone Age will be sharing a new single in two weeks.

Along with these head-hanging bands, festival goers will also be able enjoy music from Empire of the Sun, Solange, Warpaint, and Dawes.

Sunday

Also with a cult following, The Who will be taking the stage on Sunday. This band has been fighting to keep classic rock alive since the British Invasion in the 60s. Members have long since reached the age for retirement, but it seems that they aren’t ready to throw in the towel anytime soon.

On the other side of the spectrum, 20-year-old Lorde will be performing. Between these acts, attendees will be able to bounce to other bands like Rebelution, Bleachers, Young the Giant, and Above & Beyond.

Single-day and three-day passes are available for purchase on Outside Land’s website.