Overturned Big Rig Spills Fuel on Highway 101, Snarling Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: 
Overturned Big Rig Spills Fuel on Highway 101, Snarling Traffic

By NBC Bay Area staff

    San Jose big rig crash.

    A big rig hit debris on southbound Highway 101 early Friday, flipping over and rupturing its gas tank.

    The crash occurred near Bernal Road and the Highway 85 interchange. Nearly 50 gallons of fuel are spilled across the freeway, and San Jose fire and Caltrans crews are on the scene of the hazmat incident, cleaning up. 

    According to the California Highway Patrol, three left lanes are blocked. The crash has triggered a traffic nightmare with cars beginning to back up. 

    Check back for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago
