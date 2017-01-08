Taking a Toll: Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power

Thousands of people throughout the Bay Area are without power due to a winter storm. (Jan. 8, 2017)

A winter storm packing heavy rains and high winds on Sunday is knocking out power for several thousands of people across the Bay Area.

Among other outages, more than 5,000 people are without power in Half Moon Bay, according to PG&E's power outage map.

Another 5,000-plus customers are without electricity near Daly City, according to PG&E.

PG&E will be out in full force throughout the day Sunday working on restoring power.

