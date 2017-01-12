PG&E joined forces with more than 100 workers from Southern California to restore power to the Peninsula following storm-related outages. (Published 47 minutes ago)

"Our out-of-the-area crews are staging, gathering supplies and equipment as they head out to the Peninsula and restore storm-relate damages," PG&E Spokesperson Andrea Menniti said. "We have areas for them to shower. We have food. We have all of their equipment here. In addition to that, we don't have tents here necessarily for them to sleep, we are putting out-of-area crews in hotels."

The crews are from Southern California Edison and drove to the Bay Area with about 80 additional trucks and heavy equipment Sunday to start work the following day, according to Menniti.

While not affiliated with the utility company, Menniti said they have partnerships with other utility companies to give or receive additional resources during additional need.

Currently PG&E support staff as well as the Southern California crew members are based out of a temporary site at Half Moon Bay Airport.

Menniti did expect the storm restorations to be completed within the week.

"As of now for the entire Bay Area, 97 percent of customers have been restored, so we will have crews here until all of our storm related outages have been resolved," Menniti said.