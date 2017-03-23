PG&E Vault Fire Knocks Out Power in San Jose Neighborhood | NBC Bay Area
PG&E Vault Fire Knocks Out Power in San Jose Neighborhood

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A PG&E vault fire burns near homes in a San Jose neighborhood Thursday morning. (March 23, 2017)

    Residents of a San Jose neighborhood woke up to a power outage Thursday morning after a PG&E underground vault caught fire.

    The vault erupted in flames dangerously close to homes near Independence High School on Brushglen Way around 6:30 a.m. The fire knocked out power to about 3,400 people for about an hour.

    No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged, San Jose fire officials said.

    The cause of the fire was not known and was being investigated.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago
