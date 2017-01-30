Today is the day.

After a year of teetering on the edge, a cliffside apartment building at 310 Esplanade in Pacifica on Monday is being demolished.

The Pacifica City Council in early January agreed to pay a demolition team nearly $219,000 to knock down the building. The building, which was built in the 1960s, contains hazardous materials that city officials claimed would present a significant threat to public health if there is another major storm, earthquake or other destabilizing event force that could cause portions of the infrastructure to crumble.

On Jan. 25, 2016, the city of Pacifica said the apartments were uninhabitable due to coastal erosion. Pacifica Chief Building Official Mike Cully "yellow-tagged" the apartments and several homes, meaning residents were allowed to access buildings only to remove their belongings.