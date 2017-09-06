Pacifica Man Dies After Being Hit By His Own Vehicle: Police - NBC Bay Area
Pacifica Man Dies After Being Hit By His Own Vehicle: Police

By Bay City News

    A 62-year-old man was fatally struck by his own vehicle as it rolled away Wednesday morning in Pacifica, according to police.

    Officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the 1400 block of Palmetto Avenue around 11 a.m. When they found the victim, he'd suffered major injuries and was unresponsive.

    The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    Police are withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.

    No further details were available.

