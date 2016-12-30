Palo Alto Fire Crews Knock Down 2-Alarm House Fire

Palo Alto firefighters knocked down a two-alarm fire at a house early Friday morning where they initially thought someone was trapped inside. Thom Jensen reports. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Palo Alto firefighters knocked down a two-alarm fire at a house early Friday morning where they initially thought someone was trapped inside.

Crews quickly figured out that no one was trapped inside, the department tweeted, at the blaze reported in the 2100 block of Louis Road, off US Highway 101 between Embarcadero and the Oregon Expressway. It was reported at 5 a.m.

And the homeowner was safe with one of the battalions, the department said.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine its cause.