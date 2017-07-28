Surveillance footage of a person who police think may be connected to four suspicious fires in Palo Alto. (July 28, 2017)

Police in Palo Alto are investigating four suspicious fires set to cars, trash and brush early Friday morning.

Police released a surveillance photo of a man seen walking in the area just before one of the fires, but investigators still aren't sure if he's connected to that fire or any of the others.

The first fire was reported at about 2 a.m. at the Caltrain parking lot in the 600 block of Urban Lane. A vehicle was set on fire there and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The vehicle was significantly damaged.

At 4:25 a.m., firefighters responded to another fire in the 100 block of Palo Alto Avenue, where they found a fire inside a dumpster.

Investigative Feds Say Oakland ISIS Sympathizer Wanted to Kill Thousands

About an hour after that, another small fire was reported in a parking garage in the 500 block of High Street. At about the same time, a brush fire was reported along a bicycle path near Homer Avenue and Alma Street.

All of the fires are considered suspicious.

Police are investigating whether they may be related, but found a surveillance video of a person walking in the area of Palo Alto Avenue shortly before the fire began.

The man was wearing a beanie-type cap, a light-colored long sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants, and a backpack, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has further information about the fire has been asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413 or via the tip line at (650) 383-8984.