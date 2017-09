DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 6: Joe Panik #12 of the San Francisco Giants watches his RBI double during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 6, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Joe Panik set a franchise record and the Giants' offense came alive to win their first game at Coors Field this season, 11-3 Wednesday night over the Rockies.

Panik collected five hits Wednesday night, giving him 12 in a three-game series. He is the first to do so in Giants history.

Johnny Cueto earned the win, allowing only one earned run over five innings pitched. Cueto also struck out seven.