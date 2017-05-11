A Cal rugby player who was partially paralyzed last weekend during a match in Santa Clara, was making progress and was moved to the rehab trauma center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Sharon Katsuda reports.

A GoFundMe page for Robert Paylor posted the news of his transfer Thursday while about a hundred people gathered for a prayer service in Berkeley to show their support.

Paylor was injured early in the national championship match Saturday at Santa Clara University. The injury left him paralyzed from the chest down.

His Cal teammates on Thursday night huddled together outside the private prayer service, wearing their blue cardigans with gold stripes.

Those in attendance at the service talked about the sense of family inside.

"Our sons played rugby; we're a rugby family," team friend Bob Wilson said. "We know how the game goes. Some people get injured, but always have great support."

The GoFundMe page has raised about $400,000 for the Paylor family's medical expenses.

Cal students were still stunned by the news.

"I'm getting emotional," said Steve Burstin. "He's at the best school. He needs all the support he can get."

Even as UC Berkeley students remember the weekend's championship victory and deal with finals this week, their thoughts are with Paylor.

"I think everybody has hope," Wilson said. "With the grace of God, he'll come through."